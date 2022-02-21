PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council had an extensive discussion regarding a proposed solar farm and the current cost of all the borough electricity bills.
Some residents questioned if taxpayers would be able to utilize the solar farm when it’s completed.
Borough Manager Toby Santik talked about the solar panel farm, explaining the goal of the project. He said initially, the project is going to focus on accommodating the borough’s facilities, the borough office, the public works building, the streetlights, and the sewer plant. The electric bill for the 2020 year was $213,000, according to Santik.
“I would hope the benefit would be seen in the taxes in the long term rather than a reduction in electric bills,” Justin Cameron said.
Santik said the borough is still waiting to receive the request for proposal back from two of the representatives they met with. He said the rest of the people who were on the list will not be providing proposals because the size of the project does not meet their specifications.
Councilman Eric Story also spoke up about the solar farm, saying he has done some investigation of his own. He said when he was on council before, he saw an electric bill for the streetlights, and began looking into how the borough could lower this bill.
He found there is a program through Penelec the borough can use to have their streetlights converted to LED lights and use less electricity.
Story then said he requested copies of the electric bills for January. He expected there to be five bills because he was told there are five meters for the borough, but instead was handed 37 electric bills.
He said three bills were for the sewer plant alone, and totaled $23,110 for the month. The Punxsutawney building, which has the administration offices and the Central Fire Hall, was billed $2,424. Finally, the streetlights for the month were $7,351.
He said just those three bills were almost $34,000 for the month, and multiplied by 12 months, is about $403,000 for the year.
“These bills just blew me away,” Story said.
Story also said he was in favor of the solar panels, but has some reservations about the panels being used for the project. He said microcracking can happen with the panels. He also said while driving, he saw a large solar field by New Stanton, so he contacted the borough to ask them about it.
He was given the number of someone with the Turnpike Commission because the commission is putting solar panels in along the turnpike.
Story and the rest of the council were invited to go and see what they’re doing and he said he thought they should take the opportunity.
“I think we need to take advantage of going down and get with the Turnpike Commission and see what they do,” Story said.