PUNXSUTAWNEY — A failed motion was the result of another tenuous discussion of building permits and code enforcement during the Punxsutawney Borough Council’s meeting Monday.
Conversation was sparked by one resident, Barb Uthe, coming to question why she was cited for porch repairs when she believed the work done did not require a permit.
Uthe was asked by Councilman Eric Story to hold her comments until later in the meeting. During the Public Service Committee Report, and the Report of the Code Officer, Story spoke up to say he had concerns about this report, and brought Uthe back to the podium while he addressed his concerns.
Uthe was there to speak about a letter she received from the code officer, stating improvements made to the deck on her house required permits, and gave her five days to obtain the permits.
Story said he was glad the report was “detailed as much as it is” saying it made it easier for him to raise questions. He referenced photos and comments related to Uthe’s citation in the report, reading from the code officer’s report.
“Attached is a photo… of the deck where council members stated that the owner only replaced a few boards and should not have been required to obtain a permit. There were structural renovations made to this deck, which in addition to the borough permit, required a permit from the inspection company in keeping with the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code…” Story read from the report.
Uthe had a photograph of the deck before the work was completed, which was passed around for the council to view. Story argued the only new lumber shown in the “after” photo were the railing on both decks and the deck planking. He further said the work made the deck “much safer” than it had been, but that no “new construction” took place.
Story further read a second letter sent to Uthe, that was signed by Brian Wruble as “Punxsutawney Building Code Official” which Story also took issue with. He said Wruble, who is a building inspector with Pennsafe, should have signed the letter as such. This letter also said Uthe was in violation for not obtaining a building permit, violating Section 403.62 Uniform Construction Code, and directed her to contact the borough for a building permit application.
Story then read off “construction not requiring building permits” that he said came from Bill Kulbacki, of the DuBois Pennsafe office, pointing to the section “building construction replacement and repairs” and read the following: “Repair or replacement of any part of a porch or stoop which does not structurally support a roof located above the porch or stoop,” Story said.
Story and Councilman Justin Cameron then had a disagreement about the deck in question having structural supports to a roof in the photo. Councilman Nathan Frankenberger also disagreed with Story, pointing to a requirement for the floor of the deck to be no more than 30 inches above grade, saying the deck in question is a two-story deck.
“I agree that it’s safer, but under UCC, anything that’s 31 inches or higher above grade has to be permitted,” Frankenberger said. “This is state law… as soon as you get to the 31-inch mark, you’re stuck under UCC.”
Story argued since the porch already existed, the owner should not have needed a permit to replace floorboards, but Cameron argued she also replaced structural supports. Uthe spoke up to address this concern saying she had replaced some 4-by-4 supports.
“We had to replace a couple of them, only because those ones were structurally not good. As the deck on top,” Uthe said.
Uthe also said she was the secretary/treasurer for McCalmont Township, and believed no permit was required if there were no structural changes made.
Story motioned for anything included on the list before him that did not require a permit by Pennsafe be removed from the list the borough code requires a permit for. This was seconded by Bill Williams, and Story requested a roll call vote.
The motion failed in a 4-3 vote with Story, Williams, and Josh McAfoos being the three in favor. Story said he would be challenging this matter in the future.
“I think that the motion is too vague and too rushed to pass in that current form,” Cameron said. “I don’t disagree with the idea behind it, but I think that was just too vague, too ambiguous, and too rushed to do it the right way.”
Frankenberger suggested tracking the permits to create a list of those that might not be needed. He also pointed to borough resolution 2001-7 that said the borough would not charge for certain items, and has multiple addendums.
“This isn’t just brought out of thin air. These are state laws and we’re trying to figure out what is the minimum that can be done and maintain legality,” Frankenberger said. “There’s no antagonistic impetus behind this, it’s just this is what it is. You have to petition the general assembly.”