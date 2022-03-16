PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council President Jim Bianco began the council meeting Monday evening by addressing rumors that are circulating in the town.
“We did have an executive meeting tonight to discuss finances. I know there’s a lot of rumors going out there. We’re not shutting down the fire department, we’re not selling the sewer department. We’re working on getting solar up on our property to help with the electric bill,” Bianco said.
He asked the public to not start rumors or add to rumors. He said the council is all “very, very focused on keeping this town moving forward,” and that they had a lot on their plate.
“And we’re going to do our due diligence on all of it,” Bianco said.
He cited rising prices and the town’s decreasing population as major factors in the financial struggle. He said the borough can’t afford to do nothing.
Bianco also said the fire department is losing traction, and the council is looking for answers.
“We’re looking outside the box and we’re doing everything we can to discover new ways to do things differently,” Bianco said.
He then mentioned the program Councilman Eric Story spoke about last month, where the street lights are changed over to LED lights. He said this was approved six years ago, but there are still some lights that have yet to be switched. Bianco said “it’s hard to get the ball rolling,” but that the borough was working on different ideas.
“With that, I hope that clears up some questions or problems. I don’t know what’s being said out there. I’m the last one to know anything, believe it or not,” Bianco said.