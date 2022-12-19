PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council President provided an end of year wrap up in his report at the recent meeting, reflecting on all the borough accomplished, and future plans for 2023.
Council President Jim Bianco prepared his thoughts on outgoing 2022 and the future in 2023.
“It’s been a very challenging year for everybody with runaway inflation and COVID raising their ugly heads, everyone is feeling the pain. It might not look like it but there are a lot of positive things going on in Punxsutawney,” Bianco said.
He explained the borough is working to promote tourism by partnering with the Pennsylvania Wilds, the Fish and Game Commission, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, the Groundhog Club and others. These partnerships are for the borough to capitalize on all the activities available in “our beautiful, wild outdoors.” Bianco said hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and such can produce business opportunities for people.
“We’re updating the code book, as you all know, to make it easier to start a business in this town,” Bianco said.
The borough is also working closely with the Army Corp of Engineers to keep the levee certified. Bianco also said the borough is securing funds to update some of the storm drains and sewer pipes, and is talking with Penelec to get all the streetlights replaced with LEDs.
“The big news is that we’re securing funds to start the solar panel farm. We will install enough electricity to offset our nearly quarter million dollar electric bill, that will free up much needed funds to take on other important projects,” Bianco said.
He then thanked all the borough employees for their “great job,” and said the mayor and police department are “top notch” and a “blessing to the town.” Bianco also said Punxsutawney has the best fire departments, calling them the “pride of Punxsutawney.” He also thanked borough manager Toby Santik, saying his insight and vision has moved the town forward.
He ended by thanking the council, saying that though everyone brings a different skill set, they are all “united as one” for the betterment of the town.
“It has been my pleasure to work with them, here’s to making 2023 the best year for Punxsutawney,” Bianco said.