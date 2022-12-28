PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved several draft ordinance changes during a recent meeting, moving on issues that were brought before the council for special exceptions in recent months.
Councilman Nathan Frankenberger motioned and was approved to add ordinances for pet grooming in an R2 zone, residential sheds, for the borough’s overtime policy, and for the sidewalk permitting.
The items were added to approve a draft version of the ordinances to be given to Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito before they were fully approved as new ordinances.
Though Gianvito was absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve ordinance 1170, proposed amendment to the zoning code section 235-9 defining a no impact, home-based business.
The first of the draft ordinances, pet grooming, comes after local groomer Katie Hinds has been coming to council meetings for two years trying to get approval to continue her dog grooming business out of her home.
When Hinds first approached the council two years ago, it was because she didn’t want to rent a space in town for something she considered a hobby for extra money for her family. Since then, she was sent through several avenues in the borough to try for approval, such as the Zoning Hearing Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and council action.
This draft ordinance is once again an attempt to approve Hinds’ use of her home for her dog grooming.
The second draft ordinance sent to the solicitor is for residential sheds, a topic that was recently brought up by property owner Tonya Geist, who has a shed on an empty lot she owns to house lawn mowers. She attended a recent meeting to request approval for her shed, saying she keeps mowers there so she doesn’t have to transport them from her own home outside the borough for maintenance to her other properties.
The third draft resolution sent for review by the solicitor is related to overtime by borough employees. Police Chief Matt Conrad asked if this was going to be made a borough wide policy, which Councilman Eric Story said wouldn’t affect the police department because of it being a 24/7 line of work.
“Shifts are going to be different for you guys, what this is written for is the regular 40-hour work week,” Story said.
The council approved having the solicitor draft a resolution for the overtime policy changes, based on the draft made by Story for the changes.