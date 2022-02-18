PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council is planning to start requiring all borough departments to report on overtime hours and purposes for them as a way to track department efficiency.
Councilman Eric Story spoke up after the Public Works/Wastewater Treatment Committee reports were approved. He began by giving praise to police Chief Matt Conrad for his work to lower the overtime hours of the police department. Story said when he was previously on council, this was a major point of issue for himself, but that nothing was ever done about it.
“I complained continuously about the overtime in the police department, and the reason I did, my experience and everything in law enforcement, I compared it to where I was at and what we had to do. Every month I complained about the hours,” Story said.
Records show under the previous two police chiefs, the overtime hours were about 200-300 hours per month, according to Story. He said in December, there was 54 hours of overtime, and in January there was just 29 hours of overtime.
He then asked Conrad what the number of overtime hours were for Groundhog Day, which Conrad said was 33 hours.
“We actually didn’t have any assistance except for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, which does it because we’re in Jefferson County. We handled Groundhog Day this year on our own, and had one minor incident. 2020 was the last year we had it and that was on a weekend, and obviously we overstaffed for that one, and we had close to 90 hours of overtime that day. 2019 we had 58 hours, so we’ve cut it in half,” Conrad said.
Story said Conrad is doing a great job on overtime, and said he waited until now to bring it up because he believes the council needs to look at “all the overtime in every department.”
“I would like to have a report every month, just like the chief does, stating the overtime and what the reason for it. With the sewer vac, sewer treatment plant, public works, and I know there’s going to be overtime like snow removal, but if we have something to go by and look at what’s going on, we might be able to help out or get a leader in there to take care of that just like the chief has done,” Story said. “We need to watch the monies in this borough and where it’s going.”
He also said he would like to see the amount of overtime a manager saves play a larger role in if they get a raise at the end of their term.
Story made a formal motion for the departments to include an addendum on their reports detailing overtime for the month, and the council approved this motion.