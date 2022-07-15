PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council is continuing to work on the issues new businesses face when trying to come to town, having discussions about more transparency for prospective businesses applying with code enforcement.
The issue was first raised by Councilman Eric Story last month, requesting the borough council receive a list of all those who approach code enforcement about a possible new business.
“Quite a few years, we’ve been hearing that council doesn’t approve any new businesses coming into town, and then in the last few months with a couple businesses that want to come in and we’ve been told the code enforcement officer tells somebody whatever the business is, ‘oh council will never approve it,’ and they turn around a walk away,” Story said last month.
He brought this up during the code officer’s report, pointing to the fact that nothing is included on the report about business inquiries. He asked for the future reports to include who came into the office to ask about starting a new business, and what actions were taken.
“We never have any record of how many things are being turned down at the first step. I would like to have that in here so at least we could defend ourselves when we hear that council isn’t approving businesses moving in,” Story said.
Story clarified he was only interested in those asking for the purposes of bringing a new business to town, and the reason they were turned away or told they would be denied.
He made this request in the form of a motion. During the discussion that followed, concerns were raised about the privacy of those possibly starting new businesses and the legality of such a request.
Several possible solutions were suggested by council members, but the issue was tabled until the July meeting. The topic was broached again by Story during the code officer’s report earlier this week.
“So, we’re thinking maybe a more appropriate route would be to just get the documentation ready and have like two or three packets ready to go of the pertinent information for businesses and things like that. Come in, ‘here’s your packet,’ and then maybe hopefully set up a line of communication with zoning planning as they need it or even a line of communication to council if they need it,” Councilman Justin Cameron said.
Cameron said his understanding of the primary concerns were with getting the important documents in the hands of the people, and establishing a line of communication with them if necessary.
Story said he wanted to move on this action as soon as possible, as he believes it is an important issue. He also said newly appointed Councilman Nathan Frankenberger is good with computers, and asked if he is willing to create a form for prospective business owners.
Frankenberger agreed, saying he could create a way for the council to see if any specific codes are repeatedly causing issues for new businesses. He will work on the form and bring it before the council for approval at a future meeting.
A committee was also formed of Frankenberger, Josh McAfoos and Bill Williams to go through the borough’s code book for any codes that might cause issues for new businesses.