PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple is facing charges in two separate cases of animal neglect after several animals were found dead in a residence by the landlord, and others were found to be malnourished and not taken care of.
In one case, Punxsutawney based state police filed charges with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock against Jeremy Robert Harris, 22, of Punxsutawney, including three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals –causing serious injury or death, six counts of neglect of animals –third degree misdemeanor, and three counts of cruelty to animals –second degree misdemeanor.
Police filed these same charges against Jennifer Rose Harris, 21, of Punxsutawney.
In a second case, Punxsutawney based state police filed charges with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak against Jeremy Robert Harris, including seven counts of neglect of animals –third degree misdemeanor.
Police filed these same charges against Jennifer Rose Harris.
On Aug. 9, police received a report about at least one dog on a property in Oliver Township that had been making noises since the day before. Police found three dogs in poor living conditions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The dogs included an 11-month-old Fox Terrier Weiner dog in a rabbit hutch. There was a cage water bottle with no lid that was filling up with rain water and green. The hutch had two bowls that contained rabbit feces but no food or water. The hutch had several inches of rabbit feces in it and two dead rabbits laying at the base.
The second dog was a 27-week-old Husky in a 4-by-8-foot cage with another puppy. There was no food or water. The Husky was unable to get out of its own feces.
The final dog was a 13-week-old husky in the same 4-by-8-foot cage as the first with no food or water.
All three dogs were removed and taken to the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital for evaluation. After treatment, Willow Run Sanctuary took responsibility for all three dogs.
Vet reports indicated all three dogs were underweight, with two suffering from “generalized wasting” and ate like it would be their last meal.
Recommended Video
On Aug. 10, police were dispatched for a call about dead animals in the rental residence in Union Township. According to the affidavit, when police arrived, officers found four dead rabbits in outdoor hutches. Inside the home they found a dead kitten in a carrier in the master bedroom. There were also two dead peeps in a carrier in the room.
There were also two empty dog crates in the living room and dog feces on the floor of the home.
Police saw a trailer registered to Jeremy Harris in the driveway. There was no one home at the time.
Police then spoke with the landlord’s granddaughter who helps with the trailer court. She confirmed that the Harris’ were the tenants of the home. The home was left unlocked, and the witness said after finding the rabbits outside, she went inside to check for other animals. She told police the Harris’ also had three dogs in the home.
When police spoke with Jeremy Harris later that day, he said the four rabbits all died a couple of days ago from old age, the kitten had died right after they got it, and there were no birds in the other kennel, just feathers and bedding.
Harris also confirmed he and Jennifer Harris left the trailer they were renting because they had no water and took their three dogs with them.
When questioned about the dogs, Harris said the two Huskies are service dogs. He also said he recently had two of the dogs to the vet in Brookville. Police asked which vet and later tried to confirm this with the vet office Harris indicated.
Two vet offices in Brookville were asked, and none had any files under any of the dogs’ names or the Harris’ names.
Harris said his grandfather was watching the dogs because he was at Camp Mountain Run. He also said the rabbits were 6 to 7 years old and died about one week before the incident because of old age. He told police money was an issue with taking the animals to the vet or building them more permanent housing on the property.
The Harris’ have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock and for Oct. 6 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.