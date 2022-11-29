PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 2022 Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF), Day of Giving on Tuesday November 29, will benefit eighteen Punxsutawney Area charitable non-profit organizations which serve the community throughout the year. On the Day of Giving donors have the opportunity to give to their favorite charity. Donations will be totaled and PXYCF will add a proportional match to the amount each participating organization receives on that day.
In 2021, $20,495 was donated on the Day of Giving to twelve participating nonprofits, and PXYCF was able to secure $3800 in matching funds. This enabled each of the participating organizations to receive a proportionate share of $24,295. This year, the eighteen participating organizations have provided their tentative fund raising goals which collectively amount to $30,000.
There are three ways to make a Day of Giving donation. Donors may;
- Write a check to PXYCF and put the name of the organization to receive the donation on the memo line at the bottom of the check. Mail the check to PXYCF, P.O. Box 663, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 on or before November 29th.
- Visit PXYCF.org on-line on November 29 and following the directions to select an organization and make a donation.
- Stop by the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where PXYCF volunteers will be on hand to receive donations.
Organizations participating in the 2022 Day of Giving include: ARC of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, Challenge Coins for Veterans, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Mahoning Valley Post #1076 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial, Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society, Punxsutawney Area Rails-to Trails Association, Punxsutawney Arts Association, Inc., Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Punxsutawney Area Community Center, SPLASH (The Punxsutawney Community Pool), Punxsutawney Revitalization Investing, Developing Enhancing (PRIDE), Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild, We Care Pregnancy Center. On November 29, show your appreciation of and support for these local nonprofit organizations by making a donation so they may continue to serve the Punxsutawney Area.