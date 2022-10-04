PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the Punxsutawney Memorial Library prepares for its Murder Mystery Dinner later this month, Director Jen Soliday shared some other ways to support the library.
The first of which, and what she said sounds obvious, is to get a library card. She said this can often feel like a hassle when it’s just another item on someone’s to-do list, so she encouraged the public to check that they have all the necessary documents before coming to the library.
Those planning to get a library card will need to have a current ID with them, and will be asked a few simple questions when applying.
“Have you ever had a card before? Do you live in the Punxsy School District? Do you have your current ID with you?” Soliday said.
If someone had a library card before, the library staff can check if that person is still in the system. A library card is also free to those living in the Punxsutawney Area School District. If someone wants a library card, but doesn’t live in PASD, they will need to get a card from their home library first, which the Punxsutawney Library staff can also help with. This card can then also be used at the Punxsutawney Library.
For those who don’t have a home library, or are only in the area temporarily, a card will cost $10 per year. Children under the age of 5 cannot get a library card, and parents must sign for children ages 5 and up to get one. Parents must also have a valid library card to sign for their children.
Soliday said people often say the library doesn’t have the books they want. She said this is sometimes true, but with the author name and book title, she can search for the book in another library in the local library network.
“We can place a request for an inter-library loan. It takes a couple of days to get here, but we can usually put the book you are looking for into your hands,” Soliday said.
The library can also place holds on books people want that may be currently checked out. As soon as the book is returned, they will call to let a patron know, and place it on the “hold” shelf.
Soliday also encouraged parents to let their children choose some of their own books when visiting the library.
“As long as you’re in the children’s section, there’s really nothing children will grab that is ‘bad’ for them. Some books aren’t as well-written or as intellectual as others, but children love having the freedom to choose what they want to read and this really helps them develop a positive attitude toward reading and visiting the library,” Soliday said.
She called this a “low-risk opportunity” for children to develop independence and learn to make choices. A good compromise is for parents and guardians to choose about half of the books that go home after each visit to the library. She said children tend to pick a few books guardians love and a handful they are not as interested in reading out loud.
“By parents choosing about half of the books, they’ll end up with a nice collection of higher quality books and titles they can look forward to reading as well as a few options children have the freedom to choose themselves,” Soliday said.
She also encourages parents to take a couple of books home for themselves. Unlike when purchasing a book, there is no obligation to read the entire book if it’s not quite what the reader was hoping for. She said the book can be dropped off at the library unread to try a different book in this case.
Reading in front of children is also good to show adults prioritizing reading. Soliday said just because a parent reads, it won’t make children fall in love with reading, but will reinforce that it’s important. She also said asking staff for help in picking or finding a book is a good thing.
“We know what books are popular, and we know what’s on the shelves. We love books and have been trained to help people find good books,” Soliday said.
Finally, she said participating in any of the library activities like story times and literacy programs is important. The library has a range of programs and community building events like book clubs, informational speakers, reading challenges, and coloring club. There are also some puzzles, blocks and games for children to play while in the library.
Children under 10 are welcome to play downstairs with adult supervision. Children ages 10 to 17 can be upstairs with no supervision, but those younger than 10 need adult supervision while upstairs. Soliday said libraries are great resources for learning and community development, and encourages those who haven’t to visit the library and “find out what you’re missing.”