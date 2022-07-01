PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Festival in the Park begins this Saturday, as the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce prepares for the week of events in Barclay Square.
The festival will kick off Saturday following the Firemen’s Parade, which begins at 4 p.m.
The events in the park will begin with Guilty By Association taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by Almost Mulberry at 7:30 p.m.
Vendor stands and food trucks will be set up around Barclay Square for the duration of the festival.
Sunday, July 3 will feature the Classic Car Show hosted by the Lions Club in the CNB Bank parking lot, and Church in the Park, both starting around 10 a.m. The rest of the day will be filled with various bands taking the stage until 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4 will feature several musical acts beginning at 2 p.m. to about 9 p.m. Fireworks will be set off after sunset. Fireworks are sponsored this year by Lily’s Restaurant and Bakery in memory of the Defelice family.
Tuesday, July 5 will start with the Teddy Bear Picnic by the Punxsutawney Women’s Club and music from 3:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 will have shows by Exotic Edventures at noon and 2 p.m. Exotic Edventures is an animal education facility and exotic animal rescue that offers interactive educational programs. The show will feature live animals from the rescue’s diverse collection. A Pennsylvania-based rescue, it is currently the only exotic animal rescue in the area, according to its website.
The Spoon Man will take the stage at 3 p.m. and will be strolling the park at 6:30 p.m. “Spoon Man” Jim Cruise is a musical interactive comedian who primarily plays the spoons as part of his program.
The Miles for Smiles run to raise money for cleft lip and palate takes place at 7 p.m. beginning from SSCD Church and finishing at the park.
Thursday, July 7 begins with the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Diaper Derby at 10 a.m. and the PAH Tot Trot at 10:30 a.m. These events are free to participate in. Music begins on the stage at 3:30 p.m. until around 9 p.m.
Friday, July 8 The Rocket Pop Kids Run, also hosted by Miles for Smiles, begins at 11 a.m. Exotic Edventures takes the stage for a second day at noon and 2 p.m. again before music begins at 5 p.m. for the remainder of the evening.
Saturday, July 9 is the Eagles Riders local ride beginning at 10 a.m. The ride costs $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. The route is from the Eagles to Walston Club, Moose Club, Midway, the Burrow and back to the Eagles Club. A bike show will follow in the parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m.
The children’s bike rodeo will be at 1 p.m. Musical performers will be on the stage all day beginning at noon and continuing until 9 p.m. to close out the week of the festival.
A full list of all the events, bands, vendors, and food trucks are available on the chamber’s website, punxsutawney.com