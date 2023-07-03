PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Festival in the Park is underway and bigger than ever with a full carnival set up in part of Barclay Square with games and rides for the whole family.
The Festival in the Park kicked off this weekend despite a bit of a rainy start on Saturday. The Firemen’s Parade marked the beginning of the weeklong festival, stepping off just as the rain ended. Despite a soggy Main Street, spectators lined the parade route before moving to the square.
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce members said they are excited for the week ahead of events and music in the park, and are grateful for the early success of the festival.
President Katie Laska, secretary Kim Neigh, and board member Stevette Rosen were all eager to share their excitement.
“We’re super excited that the weather held off, a little bit of rain at the beginning of the parade,” Rosen said.
Laska also thanked the firefighters for setting up the parade, which she said “it brought all the crowd back into the park after the parade.”
She and Neigh also gave credit to Tim Krise of Krise Transportation, who they said put everything together with the carnival area of the festival. The carnival rides and games are through TDK Entertainment.
“We’re so excited that Tim Krise put all this together, the kids land, the carnival rides. We’re so happy for what he’s done,” Neigh said.
“He (Krise) just went above and beyond,” Rosen said.
Rosen said the rides cost $15 to ride during the day and $20 at night. She said the carnival is something that’s been discussed and planned almost since the end of last year’s festival.
Laska also thanked the vendors and food trucks for participating again this year, saying there was a good turnout.
“We wouldn’t have a festival if we didn’t have food vendors because that brings everybody back in,” she said.
She also thanked the borough and businesses for working with the chamber once again to make the festival a reality, and continue growing.
The park vendors and events will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Rides and games are open daily from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
All day or all evening unlimited ride passes are available for purchase.
Fourth of July fireworks will be set off after sunset on Indiana Hill below Walmart.