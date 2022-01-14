PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department collected $9,902.08 during its annual food drive before the holidays.
The food drive was started by Bob Hockinson in 1983, after he drove through Alexandria, Pennsylvania and saw a similar drive being held to collect toys for children. Hockinson thought a food drive would benefit the Punxsutawney area, and set to work. With the help of Bill Zimmerman and Warren Kellert, the fire department approved the drive and it has continued on ever since.
According to Tami McFarland, president of the Punxsutawney Fire Department, the department collects money every year before the holidays with a boot drive.
“So we actually stand on the streets collecting money in our boots. The Punxsutawney Fire Department consists of three separate stations, and we would collect in front of our respective stations, then combine all the proceeds,” McFarland said.
The money is used to go shopping at local markets and purchase food items needed for a holiday meal like ham, potatoes, bread, butter, milk, eggs or sugar. The fire department gets a list of people in the community who are in need and deliver food baskets to them.
Any money left over is then distributed to the local food banks, The Salvation Army, and churches.
“In the past we had also collected food along with money, but due to COVID, we have stopped giving food baskets and are now only giving to local - Punxsutawney area - food banks, Salvation Army, churches and the Food to Grow On program,” McFarland said.
This year, the department collected nearly $10,000 in just two days of the boot drive. The fire department is grateful for the generous community and the donations that were made. The money was distributed to 10 local food banks this year.