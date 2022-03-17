PUNXSUTAWNEY — A fundraiser held in Punxsutawney last Thursday and Friday to benefit Ukraine humanitarian efforts received immense support from the community at large, raising $35,953.25 and counting.
The fundraiser was organized by Marta Ingros, a Ukrainian woman who now lives in Punxsutawney. She came to America when she got married in 2011, but still has family and friends who live in Ukraine, including her mother and brother, grandmother, aunt and uncle, cousins and several other relatives.
“I’m so amazed, I’m just speechless. I cannot describe my feelings, like how incredible. I’m not sure if there are words for how I feel. Overwhelmed but in a good way. I couldn’t believe how many people showed up,” Ingros said.
She struggled to find words she felt were appropriate for how she was feeling, searching for a description to cover a feeling larger than just being grateful. She is still accepting donations, and said she is still receiving checks to be added to the fundraiser.
Ingros is the owner of Marta’s Cakes and Cookies, and began planning a bake sale fundraiser to benefit Red Cross Ukraine and Sunflower of Peace. Once she began planning the fundraiser, she was not alone in her efforts.
Many other area bakers and community members also started baking and preparing goods to be sold in the fundraiser as well. Ingros was still receiving calls from more businesses wishing to participate right up to the morning before the fundraiser opened.
“We have such great support of our local small businesses, it’s incredible,” Ingros said. “People from Punxsy, Big Run, people from DuBois, Clarion, Clearfield. They’re coming from everywhere.”
She set up tablets asking everyone to sign their names to keep track of everyone who helped with the fundraiser. She wanted to give credit to all the small businesses who stepped up to help with the cause.
“We started from a small group of my friends to make a small bake sale, but it’s grown so big and it’s unbelievable,” she said.
It turned into more than just a bake sale, with other wares and goods being brought for sale too, and several restaurants coming to serve food as well, all to benefit the fundraiser.
Several of those who donated items to be sold had set aside certain ones to be given to Ingros, like a woman who brought a bag of knitted blankets to be sold. She pulled aside one that was knitted in blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag for Ingros to keep.
The community response for the fundraiser was so strong that everything was sold out on the first day. Not ready to give up on a second day of fundraising, many of those helping Ingros went back to the kitchen to continue baking into Thursday night. The second day of the fundraiser was just as well received, with some people lining up at the door hours before the fundraiser was set to open again.
“Yesterday (the first day) we sold out in just one hour, and what do we do? We advertised we would be here for two days, we cannot just shut the doors. All of my ladies ran home and they were baking,” Ingros said. “All the tables were full again.”
Ingros also thanked the One Life Church for opening its doors and for many of the members for helping run the bake sale while it was happening. She said when everything first started in Ukraine, the pastor, Guy Smith, reached out to her and offered to come pray for her family with her. She was drawn to this church as the location for the bake sale, and said everyone was very kind in helping with it.
She said she has never complained about being far away from her home, but she has always wanted a big family. She is grateful for her family here in America, but said after seeing how supportive people were, she feels she has gained a huge family.
“I’m so, so beyond thankful, and I’m so happy,” Ingros said.
Some of the businesses helping with the fundraiser were inspired to do another fundraiser, saying they had to make it even bigger. She said just sharing videos and pictures to let the people know that others do care gives them hope.
“I have to tell you, there are more good people than bad people. Some people say ‘people suck.’ I feel bad for those people who say that because they just didn’t meet good people, and I feel blessed,” Ingros said.