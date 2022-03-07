PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club advisor spoke to the school board on Thursday to thank them for their support of the club and share its mission with the new board members.
FFRC advisor and School Resource Officer Ryan Miller addressed the board about what the club has been doing. He described the club as a student-run club with the mission of providing opportunities to those interested in public safety career fields, including emergency medical services, fire fighting, law enforcement, corrections, and military service.
“It was my goal, as the club’s advisor, that the FFRC will be a unique experience for students who want to make a positive impact in their communities and hope the club can open doors to successful futures for them,” Miller said.
He provided the board with a handout that listed some of the activities and events the club has held so far. He said the club has about 17 to 20 members who regularly attend meetings, but that the number fluctuates as the club competes with time from sports.
Some things the club has already accomplished include 17 students becoming CPR and first aid certified, participated in a “stop the bleed” program, and most recently hosted Staff Operations Specialist Miranda Hill with the FBI Pittsburgh Division. Hill is a 2010 graduate from PAHS.
“I think that was really interesting for the kids to be able to relate to someone who walked the halls and sat in the same seats,” Miller said.
Miller also shared the club has found ways to engage with the elementary school, hosting a coloring contest. He said the administration from the elementary school thought this was “wonderful.”
“I really just wanted to take the opportunity to thank the administrators on both campuses for their support. If it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t have been able to do half the stuff I was able to do,” Miller said.
He said the police department and the club donated hundreds of dollars of toys to give to elementary students. Miller also mentioned to the new members that the elementary students were able to come and see the Blackhawk Helicopter the club brought to the school as part of the 9/11 event.
“I always kind of thought that we were being overshadowed by the COVID aura of stuff… I really really wanted to use this opportunity to show the community the positive things that are going on with our students and on campus,” Miller said. “There is a lot of great things going on on that campus, not just from our club but from other clubs.”