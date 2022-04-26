PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Future First Responders Club visited the Jefferson County 911 Center last week to see what a typical day as a 911 operator is like.
FFRC Club Advisor and School Resource Officer Ryan Miller said the 911 dispatchers are the “unseen and unsung heroes of the emergency response field.” He said they have one of the most complex and stressful jobs in the business, and are the first to get information about what is often someone’s worst moments.
“They are a lifeline for police officers, firefighters, and EMTs and are the in between of what can be life and death situations. They answer the calls from funny to frantic. They are the masters of multi-tasking multiple means of communication. They receive information on the phone, construct a plan of action, bounce from screen to screen on computers and relay without delay via radio to responders,” Miller said.
Students from 9th to 11th grade gathered in the center to see the many computers that a single 911 operator learns to navigate while taking calls. They watched as one of the operators demonstrated several different scenarios provided by 911 Director Chris Clark.
Clark and Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents were both there to answer any questions the students had. They also offered if any of them were interested in pursuing work with a 911 center, they were welcome to come back and job shadow with the dispatchers.
Clark asked how many of the students were involved with their local fire department, which several of them are. He also asked if any of them were considering careers in EMS or law enforcement. Clark said getting involved in such fields often leads to the 911 center, and gives a better understanding of the field.
“I know for myself and most everybody, in fact everybody in this room right now is a responder, and has been a responder through EMS, fire, some law enforcement, and I know for myself it’s been very rewarding being with the fire department, being involved with this,” Clark said. “I love my job here, and if I hadn’t got involved with my local fire department, I don’t know that I ever would have got involved with this.”
Zents later added to this sentiment, saying that shadowing at the 911 center is a good place to start.
“That’s a good place to start, to see what these people have to go through first before you get out into the field and have to do your job, too. I say every job is important, and when you look at the field, absolutely every job out there is important. These people’s job in here is just equally as important,” he said.
“I look at us as the first link of the chain. If there’s something going on, we’re the first voice that somebody’s hearing on their worst day and if we drop that call these guys, the police officers, the firefighters, EMS can’t do their job effectively. So, we take every call very seriously,” Zents said.
Zents also showed the students how texting to 911 works, sending in a message from his cell phone. Many of the students did not realize they could text to 911, so Clark explained some of the situations where this function is useful.
“There’s multiple reasons why someone might have to text 911… Maybe it’s not safe to talk, and that’s a good reason to use it. If somebody breaks into your house and you don’t want to be verbal or be loud, you text 911. Maybe you can’t speak. Maybe you have a non-verbal caller that just can’t talk,” Clark said.
He said calling is the preferred method because the 911 department gets better location data, and verbal communication is a constant stream. The texting will also be disconnected if messages are not exchanged for a full minute.
“Jefferson County is blessed to have some of the best and I am grateful to Tracy Zents and his staff for giving the FFRC the opportunity to come to the center and provide insight into the field,” Miller said.