PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club recently helped to decorate the town for the holidays by adding ornament arrangements to the hayracks along Mahoning Street.
The Garden Club filled eight of the downtown hayracks at intersections with colorful, oversized Christmas ornaments. This is the first time the club has put ornaments in the hayracks, but it’s something that’s been “on our radar,” according to Club President Gloria Kerr. She said having the money and finding a source of big ornaments were two major problems.
“Our beautification does continue all year long. In past years, we’ve put pumpkins and gourds in the hayracks from Oct. 1 to Thanksgiving. Then in some years, we cut real pine green boughs and shoved those in the hayrack soil, a really labor intensive job,” Kerr said.
The club has not done any post-September decorations since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerr said similar to the rest of the world, this is the club’s way of “celebrating being back to ‘normal.’”
On Sunday, Nov. 13 before temperatures started to freeze the soil in the hayracks, the club gathered a crew of nine women and three of their husbands to set up the decorations.
“From May through September, the Garden Club’s hayracks garner lots of compliments for their lush, colorful petunias, begonias, and trailing vines. The idea to fill the hayracks with holiday ornaments is the brainchild of hayrack committee chairperson Dotty Jekielek; she wanted a way to utilize the hayracks to beautify the downtown after the flower growing season is over,” Kerr said.
The group worked from four trucks to arrange the decorations and greens in the hayracks. The club is proud of the displays, as they curated each of them with pieces gathered from various sources. Club members Dotty Jekielek, Kerri Stebbins, Kim Wittenburg, Barb Certo and Joyce Cooper assembled each arrangement on a wooden base. Other contributors gathering greens, cutting wood and purchasing materials were Butch Troutman, Ernie Certo and Gloria Kerr.
The holiday displays will remain on display in the hayracks until after Groundhog Day once the soil is thawed enough to pull out the greens.