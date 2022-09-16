PUNXSUTAWNEY — The fifth annual Reading Under the Lights filled the Punxsutawney Area High School football field Wednesday evening with families of elementary students coming to enjoy the nice weather and fun literacy activities sponsored by Title I in the district.
Students were read a book live by the author, got to choose a free book to take home with them along with a STEM kit, and made a craft of a large truck.
This year’s author was Chris Van Dusen, reading his book “Big Truck Little Island” inspired by a true story that he shared with the families. Van Dusen is an author and illustrator of many children’s books, publishing his first in 2000.
Van Dusen spoke to the children via Zoom on the school’s inflatable screen from his home studio in Maine. “Big Truck Little Island” is Van Dusen’s 11th book he has written and illustrated, and is his latest to be published. He has also illustrated books for other children’s authors.
Each child at the event was given a copy of the book prior to the call with Van Dusen so they could follow along in their own copy as he read to them.
“It’s loosely based on a true story, this really happened on an island off the coast of where I live,” Van Dusen said.
A large truck hauling an oversized load attempted to follow a tight road to the other side of the island and ended up tipping on a particular curve and blocking traffic. In the book, the children switch cars with their friends’ families that are already on the side of the island they need to get to, bypassing the “big truck.”
The book ended with it being revealed the truck was hauling a ferris wheel for the island. This tied into the Title I-sponsored “mystery STEM project” being completed throughout the night. By the end of the book reading, the mystery project was completed by Title I teachers and AmeriCorps students volunteering at the event, with the project culminating in a moving ferris wheel.
There are seven Title I reading specialists in the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, who sponsor several events throughout the school year. Reading Under the Lights is the first major event of the year.
Title I staff include;
- Abigail Steffey
- Jeanna Lattimer
- Heidi Patterson
- Kelli Richardson
- Rebecca Robicheau
- Ranee Sikora
- Angela States
Ranee Sikora said this has been the warmest Reading Under the Lights so far, and moving the event to September has been a success.
“(Title I) is the largest federal education assistance program for the nation’s schools. That funding does help with the teaching staff, give teacher training, educational materials and activities for your students,” Sikora said.
Title I has funded the one-to-one iPads in the schools, the new Promethean boards, STEM night in the spring, and other events and workshops throughout the year. One percent of Title I funding is set aside for parental involvement, which is how events like Reading Under the Lights is funded.
“All of the Title I teachers… they did all of the planning, all of the prep, and organized everything and it’s really cool,” said Sheena Smelko, PAES assistant principal. “And every year there is something different, which is nice.”
Sikora also thanked the Punxsutawney PTO for providing snacks for everyone, PAES teachers who volunteered to work the event, the AmeriCorps high school students who also volunteered, the custodial staff and IT department staff who helped set up, and the author for calling in to read and speak to the children.