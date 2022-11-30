PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays Parade was held Saturday to ring in the holiday season and welcome Santa to town.
Mahoning Street was lined by community members who braved the cold weather to watch the parade. The town was filled with Christmas music ahead of the parade making its way down the street.
“We’re really excited to get the holiday season started off right,” said Katie Donald with the Punxsutawney Chamber.
The Punxsutawney Eagles Club is a parade sponsor, and welcomed Santa Claus in for photos and cookies after he rode into town during the parade.
Judges for the parade were County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, who has been a judge for several years; Laura Deet with Mulberry Healthcare, and Lacey Laney with Mulberry
“We are looking for creativity, the lights, the sound, and the overall for each unit, and this can be based on the vehicle, the fire truck, the performer group, the walking group, floats, and then some of the units are not judged,” Deet said.
The Central Fire Department continued its tradition of having the 1936 Dodge Fire Truck in the parade, which has been in the parade every year since the parade started in 1991.
Winners of the parade judging were as follows;
Fire Truck
- Lindsey Fire Company
- Elk Run Fire Company
- Central Fire Company
Float
- Mulberry Square
- Mat Hog Wrestling
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Performer
- Punxsutawney High School Band
- Punxsutawney Christian School
- Pound
Vehicle
- Punxsy Boiler Works
- William Fisher
- Tri County Rudolph
Walking Unit
- Cub Scouts 245
- Girl Scouts
- Out Passion Horses
The parade was immediately followed by the Circle of Trees and the lighting of the community tree in Barclay Square.