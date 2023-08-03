PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Library Director Jen Soliday cleared up some confusion on library policy that came about in the past month with higher event traffic going on in both the library and the park.
Soliday said the two main issues in the past month were regarding the restroom policy and the teen area of the library.
Unless something goes wrong with the plumbing, the restrooms are not closed to the patrons of the library while open during regular hours. She also clarified that a patron is someone with a valid Punxsutawney library card.
The restrooms are closed during events in the park because of “plumbing issues resulting from extreme use during these events.”
The other issue involved adults in the teen area. Soliday said adults are allowed in the teen area if they are looking for books. This is similar to the policy for the children’s area, which is that adults without children are not allowed to “hang out” in the children’s area for security and safety.
“We do not allow adults to ‘hang out’ in the teen area. I think we can all agree that teens are still children, and deserve a place where they can study, play games or visit each other in a safe environment. This has been a policy for the last two years now,” Soliday said.
She hopes this clears up any misinformation that might be circulating. Soliday said she also welcomes feedback, requests suggestions, and does her best to rectify complaints in keeping up with current library policies.
“Be assured that no policy or operation changes are ever made at this library without discussions with, and approval by, the Library Board of Trustees,” Soliday said.
Summer Reading Program
Soliday also said the Summer Reading Program was a success, and thanked all the parents and families who came to have fun with the literacy programs, community scavenger hunt, Hogwarts Escape Room, and Punches for Pizza. She also gave a special “Thank you” to Scott Anthony and Punxsy Pizza for all of the pizza coupons, and wished good luck to those who entered the raffle.
Youth Coordinator Nate Pyle has some exciting things planned for the fall programs, which can be registered for starting Aug. 21. Pyle will also be taking the storytime program to area preschools.
Mystery Dinner
The library will also be hosting a Fall Mystery Dinner on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, with tickets going on sale Sept. 5. The tickets will be first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets must be purchased in person at the library, cash or check only. More information about the event will be available next month. Volunteers during the event should plan to attend the Friends of the Library meeting on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the library.