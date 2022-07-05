PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Memorial Library Director Jen Soliday reflected on the Library Bill of Rights ahead of the Fourth of July and shared some upcoming events.
The library will be operating under special hours for the Festival in the Park. The library will be closed until Tuesday, July 5. From Tuesday to Friday, the library will be open from 8-10 a.m. each day, and closed again on Saturday, July 9.
The Friends of the Library will have their used book sale on Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the breezeway between the borough building and the library.
Staff will be working in the building after closing, but the library will not be available to the public after close.
Soliday began a recent informational speech with the famous quote, “give me liberty or give me death” by Patrick Henry. She spoke about the history of liberty and freedom to the American way of life, and how it is written in the Bill of Rights.
She focused on the First Amendment, and its protection of the freedom of the press, particularly. Soliday said this is not only the freedom for the press to publish information, but also protects citizen’s freedom to read what is published.
“I’ve spoken before about the freedom to read what we choose. That freedom is so important to those of us in the library profession that we have our own Library Bill of Rights,” Soliday said.
There are seven total amendments in the Library Bill of Rights, with much focus on the freedom for all to both express ideas and have access to those ideas through library resources.
According to the Library Bill of Rights, books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues.
Libraries should challenge censorship and should cooperate with all people and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and ideas.
Finally, all people possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use, and libraries should advocate, educate and protect this privacy.