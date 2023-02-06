PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library recently completed some of the safety upgrades at the library and set up a new teens area.
As part of the safety improvement project at the library, some of the improvements were made to better serve the patrons’ safety, accessibility, and security, according to Director Jen Soliday.
She shared that some of these upgrades were completed, but also that it’s not too late to donate to this cause.
An electric lift leading to the children’s area and groundhog viewing area was installed. There are also now glass-plate railings upstairs and downstairs, Soliday said.
The new teen area now has new lights, seats, and workspace for patrons in sixth to twelfth grade. Adults are now allowed in the teen area, unless they are searching for a book.
“With much thanks to our Friends of the Library group, we now have a new, updated tween/teens area,” said Soliday. “We have created a ‘safe space’ for area tweens/teens to come and be –no adults, unless searching for books, are allowed to be in this area.”
She also said no children under 8 years old will be allowed upstairs unless accompanied by an adult.
“Much like the downstairs area was created for our younger patrons, this area has been created for our middle and high school students,” Soliday said.
Upcoming programs
The free youth literacy programs also begin this week –the week of Feb. 6 –and run through April 2023.
A Valentine’s Day Senior Craft Day is scheduled, hosted by Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE) Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter. Individuals can sign up at the library to come participate in the craft.
The craft class will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the library. All the supplies will be provided.