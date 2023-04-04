PUNXSUTAWNEY — As National Library Week draws near this month, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library is encouraging all of its community members to visit the library to celebrate with them.
Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association from April 23-29.
Punxsutawney Library Director Jen Soliday said while most people know about the wide variety of stories and genres covered by the library, there’s much more offered.
“Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, game nights, crafting, lectures and more. Your Punxsutawney Memorial Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including weekly youth literacy programs, an adult coloring club, and a Paws for Reading (a read-to-a-licensed-therapy-dog) program open to all ages. We also have a monthly book club and several family events throughout the year,” Soliday said.
The library will accept library cards from any of the Jefferson County libraries, which are free to residents ages 5 years old and up.
She also spoke about the “critical role” libraries play in the economic vitality of the community through the other services it provides. Some of these services include providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs. The library offers free computers and free wi-fi for library card holders, and online access to PA Job Resource, which has many Pennsylvania-based career and education resources.
The library’s website also includes help with computer-related skills including Microsoft Office and email. The program the library uses has more than 180 topics, more than 2,000 lessons, 800 videos, and 55 interactive games all free to patrons.
“If you haven’t checked out your Punxsutawney Memorial Library lately, you’re missing the full story,” Soliday said.
Upcoming fundraisers
The library is currently selling tickets to a theatrical re-telling of three fairy tale classics, which will be held May 13 at the Punxsutawney Eagles. The show, “Frumpled Fairy Tales” by Bill Springer, will begin at noon, and includes a buffet lunch and the show.
The event is recommended for ages 5 to 12 years old, and children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian with a ticket. Tickets are on sale at the library for $20 per adult and $10 per child. All the proceeds benefit the library, and seats for the event are limited so purchasing tickets early is recommended.
There will also be book sale days for the first Tuesday and last Tuesday of the month, April 4 and 25. The public is welcome to bring a bag and take as many books and movies as they like for a donation.
The Punxsutawney Friends of the Library has a meeting scheduled for April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Friends of the Library is a nonprofit group that supports the library through additional fundraising activities each year. Volunteers are welcome to attend the meeting to get involved with fundraising, and promoting awareness about the library and activities.