PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 11.
Dismissed
- Mitchell Hunter Oakes, 47, of Pikeville, Tennessee, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Withdrawn
- Bobbie Miller, 41, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with fraud to obtain food stamps/assistance.
- Tara Marie Bullock, 41, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with fraud to obtain food stamps/assistance.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Karen Ann Reed, 64, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, duties at stop sign, failure to notify of change in address, violating hazard regulation, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Lee Shaffer, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Justin B. Hirneisen, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Jennifer Stankewich, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric W. Painter, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, and notice of change of name and address. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Charles Kerfoot, 65, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Jennifer Lynne Buffington, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.