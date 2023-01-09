PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 5.
Withdrawn
- Justin C. Meanor, 40, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
- Amanda Lea Meanor, 34, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Haden Cole Roy, 26, of Albion, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. He is currently being held in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Charles Ernest Smith, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, criminal mischief, and two counts of simple assault. An additional charge of criminal trespass was withdrawn. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at 5 percent.
- Robert David Wertman, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with seven counts of possession of marijuana, seven counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Edward Ballute, 46, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft property lost and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric Michael Callahan, 38, of Indiana, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, violating hazard regulations, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tanya Renee Powell, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.