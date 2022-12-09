PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 6.
Withdrawn
- Jarrod Gesin, 43, of LaBelle, who was charged with theft by deception.
- Robert Lee Harmick, 61, of DuBois, who was charged with theft by deception.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Travis Lee Jenkins, 32, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, careless driving and improper sunscreening.
- Thomas David Pascuzzo, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability and signal improper. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jacob Anthony Shick, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Teri Patterson, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communication. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Austin James Whittaker, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, 17 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, period for requiring lighted lamps, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a valid inspection, obstructed window, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Samantha Ann Day, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $10,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Jeffrey Lee Simpson, 35, of Clarion, who is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $10,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Nickolas Andrew Short, 34, of Luthersburg, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, turning movements and required signals, failure to notify of change in address, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Warren Schrecengost, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with failure to register with PSP and failure to verify address/be photographed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.