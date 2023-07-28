PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 26.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rodney Stephen Scott, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Christopher B. Goodheart, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine and obstruction of law enforcement. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jessica Ann Reagle, 38, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, two counts of driving unsafe equipment, and off-road lighting. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kayla Lynn Crawford, 32, of Falls Creek, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Timothy Eugene States Jr., 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while BAC is .02 or greater while license is suspended, have improper muffler, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alonzo Lee Carr, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct, and obstructing emergency services. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Braden Lee Brosius, 21, of Oliveburg, who is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $20,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Diana Frank, 73, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft –property lost by mistake, and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shannon Lynn Simmons, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of sell/furnish liquor, etc. to minor, disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise, disorderly conduct –obscene language, two counts of corruption of minors, public drunkenness and similar conduct, and two counts of furnish liquor/malt/brewed beverage. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brian James Haag, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie R. Beach, 40, of Williamsburg, who is charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance, 18 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting violation of title –driving while license is suspended or revoked. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Glenn Mangioni, 60, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, and have improper muffler. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.