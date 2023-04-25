PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges for allegedly exchanging messages with an online profile posing as a minor and attempting to meet the decoy for sexual purposes.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Robert E. Parsell, 47, including criminal attempt –corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, both third degree felonies; criminal attempt –unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, first degree felony; and criminal attempt –indecent assault of person less than 16 years old, second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Parsell traveled to the DuBois Mall in an attempt to pick up a 15-year-old female he had been talking with online and through text messages. He was allegedly planning to pick the girl up to spend the night at his house. The “minor” was a decoy profile ran by 814 Pred Hunters, and Parsell was confronted once he arrived at the mall.
Parsell was picked up by Sandy Township Police before being turned over to Punxsutawney Borough. 814 Pred Hunters provided the police with the messages exchanged between Parsell and the decoy account.
The communication took place over the week of April 3-8 leading up to Parsell attempting to pick the girl up. The conversation allegedly began on Facebook, where Parsell asks where she is from, her age, and a photo. After Parsell learned the decoy was 15 years old, he said he would still talk to her, and called her “cute,” according to the affidavit.
Through the conversations, the decoy told Parsell her mom works at night and she is often left alone. Parsell then asked what the girl would do with her ex-boyfriend when her mother was gone, allegedly pushing for sexual details.
The conversations between the two turned sexual, with Parsell telling the decoy he wants to give her a “head, foot, and back massage and take a hot bubble bath with her,” and “see where this adventure takes us,” according to the affidavit.
Parsell then begins asking about the two meeting up sometime, and continues asking for photos of the girl, including full body pictures. Parsell also exchanged photos of himself with the decoy. He then made plans to meet the girl at the DuBois Mall on a Saturday, saying he would pick her up and take her back to his home in Punxsutawney, where she can either sleep on a bean bag or in bed with him.
Parsell then traveled to the DuBois Mall to pick up the girl, but instead was confronted by 814 Pred Hunters, being told all of his messages were documented, and that he was being recorded. According to the affidavit, Parsell appeared to make multiple voluntary admissions during this conversation, admitting to attempting to meet with the decoy to engage in sexual activity, and also appears to admit he has been attracted to young girls for the last year or so.
Parsell was interviewed at the Punxsutawney Police Station, where he confessed he was engaging in a message exchange with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl and traveled to DuBois in an attempt to meet her. When asked if he was planning to engage in sex with the juvenile, he replied “that is pretty obvious,” and later voiced his intentions to engage in sexual activities with the girl, according to the affidavit.
Parsell was held in the Jefferson County Jail, but was released after posting bail of $25,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 26 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.