PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges following an altercation during which he allegedly strangled a woman and smashed things in an apartment while arguing.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Charles Ernest Smith, 39, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation –all first degree felonies; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon –second degree felony; two counts of simple assault, and criminal mischief –all second degree misdemeanors. An additional charge of criminal trespass –third degree felony was withdrawn.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute, and upon arrival were told Smith was intoxicated and breaking things. Police were also told he owns a pistol and its location was unknown.
When police got to the hallway of the apartment, screaming was heard between two people. Smith and a woman came out to meet with police and began arguing again, and were then separated.
Smith did tell police he has a pistol in the bedroom, and is licensed to carry it. He admitted he had been drinking and had a verbal altercation with the woman, and that he broke things in the house that were his. He denied being injured.
While speaking with the woman, she alleged he cut her shirt with a box cutter while she was wearing it. Police reported her shirt was “clearly cut by a sharp instrument.”
The woman said during the argument Smith became irate and allegedly ripped her earrings out of her ears.
Smith also allegedly used the box cutter on the foam mattress pad. At this time she told him to get out. He refused and then allegedly pulled out his gun and unloaded it to use to smash a mirror. She then tried to remove Smith from the bedroom while he had a hold of her dress.
The woman alleged Smith was pushing his fist against her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe.
Police also spoke to a witness, who alleged she saw Smith breaking things in the apartment. She also reportedly saw Smith with his hands around the victim’s throat choking her with the pistol in his other hand, according to the affidavit.
When police entered the bedroom, they reported the room was “destroyed” with a broken mirror, broken television, and other broken items on the floor.
Before police left, the victim also told them she did not have a cell phone as Smith had shot it with his pistol at some point.
Smith was held in the Jefferson County Jail until he was released for posting $30,000 at 5 percent bail. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.