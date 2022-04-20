PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local fitness business owner Francis Catalano requested permission to conduct group workouts in Barclay Square on Saturday mornings, something he said has always been a goal of his for his business.
Catalano is the owner of Back 2 Basics Fitness on West Mahoning Street about a block from the park. At Back 2 Basics, Catalano focuses on one-on-one and small group fitness and health training. He uses a client specific approach with programming that is designed for each person’s goals with “functional, progressive, and enjoyable training that gets results.”
He approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council for permission during its meeting last Monday. The council told him they would have to get back to him because of scheduling with other events and people who use the park.
He was directed to meet with Borough Secretary Michelle Peace to see which Saturdays are open, and have his name marked down for the mornings he plans to hold a class there. His hope is every Saturday morning, weather permitting.
“One of my dreams on this whole path I was on was to have that fitness class downtown in the park, right in the grass, just work on our mats,” Catalano said. “I would just like to work with somebody to where, weather permitting, I could do it there on the weekends, and possibly a weekday during the evenings or something like that.”
He described himself as having previously been a “thorn in the community” and was happy to now be contributing positively to it and the residents. He spoke about previously being an addict, and realizing his passion for fitness while in jail.
“I came from the bad side of the community years ago. I suffered from a life of addiction my whole life, the past 20 years,” Catalano said. “I did my time, I’ve been clean for about four years now… I went and did some time and came home with a bag of clothes a couple years ago right to my apartment downtown here and I kind of had a dream.”
He said while he was in prison he met some guys and started training with them and “got hooked on it.” Catalano decided when he got out he would get a job and get certified to be a trainer. Today, he is a personal trainer, certified through the American Council of Exercise, and is certified in CPR and AED.
“I said ‘alright I’m going to do this.’ Get a job, get the schooling, complete it, get certified and actually be a trainer, something that I never thought I could do,” Catalano said.
When he came home, he got a job at Ragley’s Hardware for about a year, did some local construction, and this January he opened Back 2 Basics Fitness. He offers a boot camp class, like military boot camp moves, similar to how he trains himself.
Currently he is offering a class at the Punxsutawney Community Center on Saturdays. The class costs $10 and is an hour class consisting of stretching and 30-minute interval training of bodyweight moves. He said he’s been doing it for about a month and half, and is now getting about 15 to 18 people per class.
“I just opened the business right down the street. I was basically able to quit my day job and do this full time and two years ago I had nothing,” Catalano said. “It’s definitely a positive thing. I’m trying to be a better person and give back a little now that I turned my life around.”
He said he wants to have it outdoors because part of his dream is for someone to go by on a Saturday morning and see a group of people exercising in the park and having a good time.