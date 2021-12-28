PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik provided an update on the progress of a potential solar panel farm he and the borough have been working to bring to the area.
Santik said he is waiting to receive some information back on how much the borough will be paid for their electricity, which will be in conjunction with a request for proposal.
“I can assure you I read the first rough draft, it is in the borough’s best interest, that proposal. So before I bring that forward and give it to the council to read, I want to get that second draft back and make sure there’s no changes. The first of the year, that information will be ready for council members at that point,” Santik said.
It was suggested the borough seek federal money that is available to assist with projects like this, but Santik said he is concerned that most of the federal money requires matching funds.
“That’s why I want to see what the proposals are first. We’re not locked in to do anything. If the borough can do this, if we can get the funds, that’s probably the best way to go,” Santik said.
Santik is planning for the first phase to take up nine acres of land, and absorb the entire borough electric bill for 2020, which was $213,000. With the additional 58 acres in the area, there is room for expansion.
“We can become a distributor of electricity. Small steps, one at a time,” Santik said.