PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander proclaimed the second week of March Joe Helman’s Boxing Club and Joe Helman Trainer Week during the council meeting Monday evening.
During the mayor’s report, Alexander stood to read out the proclamation honoring Joe Helman, owner of WPAL Helman’s Boxing Gym.
“He has done a lot for the youth and young people of this community. He owns Helman’s Boxing Club, he’s had it for 50 years and he’s financed everything by himself and he puts on some excellent programs,” Alexander said.
He then read out the proclamation, which says “I take this time and opportunity to recognize an individual of our community. He has lived in Punxsutawney his entire life. For the past 50 years, he has participated in the boxing program in Punxsutawney. He started as a boxer and is now the owner and boxing coach for WPAL Helman’s Gym. He has helped hundreds of our youth. Boys and girls as well as men and women to stay off the streets and off drugs by providing another alternative to fill their vacant time. He has never asked the Borough of Punxsutawney for anything. He has done all of this on his own with the love of the sport of boxing, and the love of the participants. He does this all without any compensation.”
Alexander then proclaimed the second week of March as Joe Helman’s Boxing Club and Joe Helman’s Trainer Week to the applause of the full council chambers.
Helman then accepted the proclamation, saying he’s had help with all he’s accomplished. Alexander said he remembers when Helman first started at the Elk Run Fire House, and that he’s done well since then.
Helman’s Boxing Gym is located at 220 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney.