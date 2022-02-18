PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander announced he is working to create a regional first responder training facility in Punxsutawney.
Alexander, who has been hopeful about the project for years, said there are no rural training facilities for first responders, and many have to travel to cities to get the training required for several of the jobs. The nearest public safety training facility to the area is the Centre County Public Safety Training Center in Bellefonte, or the First Link Safety Training in Butler, but the Butler facility is not all-encompassing, offering mostly first aid-related courses.
“For the past couple of years, I’ve been contemplating and thinking about having a regional first responders training center. It would be located up where our police range is, and I made several calls to different people, and I got 100 percent yeah they’re interested,” Alexander said.
Aside from the two facilities listed above, the rest are either in the Pittsburgh area or out on the eastern side of the state. Alexander said he first thought of it many years ago when he was a first responder.
Alexander called the police firing range a “diamond in the rough” but said it’s only used a few times a year, making it the ideal place for such a facility. The area is double gated, and it can’t be seen from the road.
He spoke with a representative of Congressman Glenn Thompson, who said he thinks there would be enough money through Homeland Security to create such a facility. The center would consist of a double-wide trailer with a large classroom, sanitary facilities, and a small office.
“Also, there’s going to be a virtual reality training machine, not only for police, but also for fire and EMS,” Alexander said.
He is planning a large meeting with interested parties in March to further discuss and plan the project. He is already expecting representatives from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) such as the assistant to the provost, the teacher of the Police Act 120 training, and the head of the EMTs.
“I’m really, really glad that there’s a positive response, and we’re going to start out small,” Alexander said.
He said there will be qualified people there to teach police, fire and EMS, and it will save local personnel in the region from having to travel as far. There are also no training facilities to the north of Punxsutawney in the state, meaning the closest training for most northern areas is either Pittsburgh or to travel to New York or Ohio.
“You’ll have one here, and where we are is a central location for the entire area and surrounding area, and nobody has one like this, and I’m really excited about it simply because I think it’s a good thing and everybody I’ve talked to are excited about it and they are willing to come to this meeting,” Alexander said.
The meeting will be the initial planning stages to form a course of action and figure any grant writing out that might need done for the funding. He said this would be the first rural, regional facility of the kind in the state.
He also said he is open for discussion or ideas, and welcomes people to stop and talk with him in his office.
Volunteer firefighter and Councilman Josh McAfoos said to be a volunteer firefighter in Pennsylvania requires 160 hours of training. He said the Elk Run Fire Department is running a class right now that has about 20 students that meet every weekend. The class runs from January to April.
“Which ties up our guys over at the station from 8 to 4 every Saturday and Sunday to teach these 20 people what they need to be doing. Now, they did send a state instructor there, but of course he needs help to go over everything. Dancing hose lines, they do a structure burns class, they go in and fight the fire, they go over all of this stuff, so I think it’s something good,” McAfoos said.
Alexander also said he first saw the virtual reality machine at Jeff Tech when it had a first responders course, and that’s what he’s been hoping to include in the facility.
“It’s been on my mind for many years now, and finally I said ‘I want to start it, I want to try to get it off the ground,’” Alexander said.