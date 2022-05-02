PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is celebrating National Children’s Book Week May 2-8 by encouraging people to read out loud to the children in their lives.
May 2 is also the first day to register children for the Summer Library Programs. The theme this summer is “Oceans of Possibilities” with the new children’s coordinator Nate Pyles.
The library will also be hosting a Mother’s Day story and craft on May 5 at 11 a.m. for ages birth to five years old. Those interested are asked to call the library to register for the event.
In sticking with this theme of Mother’s Day coming up and the importance of reading to children, Director Jen Soliday recalled her own mother reading to her as a child. She said she can’t remember a time when books weren’t a large part of her life.
“I believe my mother started reading to me the day they brought me home from the hospital some 50-plus years ago this month,” Soliday said.
She learned whole-word reading, which she explained was learning the words in the book by sight through repetition rather than phonetically. Once she knew a word by sight, she would apply it to other books.
One of her earliest memories is from kindergarten, when Soliday was the only student in her grade who could go to the school library, read with the librarian and check books out.
She shared the many ways reading out loud to children from a young age is vital to their development in all facets of life. Reading to children is not only important to them learning to read by themselves, but also to their language, cognitive skills, communication, imagination, and emotional development, she said.
According to Soliday, reading helps children develop their understanding of storytelling, which also helps with creativity. This skill also helps them learn the difference between reality and fiction. Reading also provides an opportunity for children to learn about the world and other cultures. It also benefits them by helping them bond with other people and strengthens interpersonal relationships.
“I did well in school – always in the academic classes, always on the honor roll, or high honor roll, graduated in the top percent of my classmates in both high school and college… I like to think it’s because I took to reading like a duck takes to water. I’d rather read than do just about anything else,” she said. “Thank you, Mom, for spending all that time reading to me. I can’t imagine how different my life would be if you hadn’t.”