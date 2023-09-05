PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month this September, and encourages patrons to sign up for a card if they don’t have one.
Library cards get patrons access to borrow books, ebooks, and audio books, along with homework help for students, learning new skills, or attending a booking club or story time. Library Director Jen Soliday said signing up for a library card is the “first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students.”
The library has something for everyone to enjoy, all while not stretching the budget. Library cards are free at the library to all residents of the Punxsutawney Area School District ages 5 years old and up. Replacement cards, if needed, are $1.20, which is the cost to the library. However, in September, the library will replace a lost card for free.
The library is also offering “drop-in storytime” on Saturdays at 3 p.m., which is appropriate for all ages. This includes the reading aloud of children’s books and a simple activity. There is no cost to join in on this event, but parents/guardians must remain in the library with children under 10 years old.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During this month, the American Library Association and libraries work together to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Soliday said the library will be attending the PASD Reading Under the Lights event to sign up students there for a library card.
“With a world of information at our fingertips anytime, anywhere, do we still need physical libraries? After all, upkeep and operation costs can be expensive. The question then becomes, ‘Do we really need libraries?’ The answer is clear. Libraries are alive with people. Libraries are still being used by many in our communities. So, what are the benefits of libraries to communities today?” Soliday said.
She added, while libraries still lend books, they also provide services like free access to computers and wi-fi, storytimes for children, and technology training for everyone. At the Punxsutawney library, this training is by appointment.
The mission of the library is still the same, to provide free access to information to all people, Soliday said. The way people access information has changed, but the need for information is still there. This is why libraries are still important today.
“Your Punxsutawney Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.punxsutanweylibrary.org,” Soliday said.