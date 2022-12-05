PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be changing its late fee policy in January, and is seeking a new board member, according to the latest update from Library Director Jen Soliday.
The library is enacting a change of policy on Jan. 1 regarding how the staff handle late or non-returned materials. The library is going “late-fine-free” starting in January, but there will still be a penalty for materials not returned to the library.
Late fines will no longer be charged to patrons’ accounts, but “fine-free is not license to keep materials until the end of time,” said Soliday. While the library expects materials to be returned, they will not be penalizing patrons if materials are a few days late.
If an item is not returned within 30 days of the due date, the library will now assume the item is not going to be returned, and the cost of the replacement and a $5 processing charge will be placed on the patron’s account. However, if that item is returned within 90 days of the return date, the replacement fee will be waived, but the $5 processing fee will still be owed to the library.
On Jan. 1 all past late fees on patron accounts will be waived. Items that have not been returned are still on the patrons accounts, and the expectation is that the item is either returned, in usable condition, or the patrons will be charged the replacement and processing fees.
Board of Trustees
The library is also seeking responsible, community-minded people interested in serving on the Board of Trustees.
Candidates should be passionate about providing the public with current informational and recreational resources, services, and programming by maintaining a free public library for all in the Punxsutawney service area.
“The ideal board candidate would have a track-record of supporting the community, can leverage his/her networks and resources that are in a position to positively impact the library’s work, have prior non-profit experience, and/or have received board training,” said Soliday.
This is a voluntary position and therefore non-paid. Interested persons should request an application at the library during normal business hours.
Library Construction and Weather Policy
Due to construction at the library, the children’s area and Phil’s Inside Viewing Area will be closed from December 10 to 17. Patrons and library staff will not be able to access the area.
Finally, Soliday reminds the public of the library’s emergency weather policy. In the case of poor weather conditions, the library allows the Punxsutawney Area School District’s actions to guide in decisions.
If schools are delayed because of inclement weather, the library will also delay in opening its doors the same length of time as the schools. If schools are closed for the day, the library will delay opening, and an evaluation will occur by 11:30 a.m. on whether to open at noon or stay closed for the day.
If weather turns poor, or is likely to, after the start of a school day, the director will assess the situation and make a decision to remain open or close early. If the director is not available, the staff on duty will determine if conditions are unsafe, or could become unsafe.
Patrons can check the library’s website and social media pages for updates regarding status of operation during weather events, or call the library at 814-938-5020. If a call is sent to voicemail, the library is most likely closed.