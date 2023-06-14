PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is celebrating the start of summer with several new programs for both children and adults.
The typical Summer Reading Program is set to start in July, with registration still open to get young readers signed up. Only parents or legal guardians can register young readers, and registration is in-person at the library. The library asks that readers be registered ahead of time for any programs to ensure there are enough materials for those participating.
The prizes the library is giving away with the reading program is also being handled differently this year for both children and adults. There are now scratch-off tickets with small prizes or a free book, or an entry in the end-of-summer drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card. Each group has different requirements to earn these rewards. Library Director Jen Soliday explained these changes.
Children get a scratch-off ticket for each program they attend, or by reading 100 recorded minutes on their reading log. They will also get a raffle entry for each 1,000 recorded reading minutes.
Adults can get scratch-off tickets for each program they attend, and each time they read a recommended summer reading book. Each book checked out will earn a punch on a punch ticket. If it’s a recommended summer reading book, adults will get an actual punch on the card. Any other adult or YA book will earn librarian initials. Once five spaces are either punched or initialed, adults will earn a coupon for a free pizza from Punxsy Pizza. Five punches on the card will earn an entry into the raffle drawing.
There will only be one Amazon gift certificate given on Aug. 18. The more books read or scratch-off tickets earned, the better chance of winning it. The punch card is only for the adult patrons of the library.
“This is something new and fun for our adult patrons, as we always seem to focus on our area youth during the summer. Don’t worry if you can’t keep it all straight, we’ll do that for you. Just make sure that you hand in reading logs to Mr. Nate and bring your punch card with you each time you visit the library this summer,” said Soliday.
Soliday also spoke about Rainbow Book Month, “a nationwide celebration of authors and writing that reflect the lives and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.”
“As a certified librarian, I subscribe to the belief that public libraries are here to support everyone, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual/gender orientation, etc., so I would be remiss in my duties if I also didn’t point out that June is Rainbow Book Month…” Soliday said.
She further said that acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in mainstream American society has steadily grown, but library materials, programs, and displays related to sexual orientation and gender identity still cause controversy.
“The fear of a challenge may cause some librarians to be deterred from buying materials or including services for LGBTQ+ people in their service profile; failing to provide these resources in ways that can be easily used by vulnerable populations is a form of censorship and discrimination. Every community has an LGBTQ+ population and LGBTQ+ families,” Soliday said.
She said it is the job of librarians to serve all communities and make libraries welcoming and open to all.
“Your Punxsutawney Memorial Library doesn’t discriminate in our service or materials. We are a safe, welcoming space for all members of our community,” Soliday said.
She ended by saying the Intellectual Freedom Policy is posted on the library’s website.