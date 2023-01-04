PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library staff celebrated all the programs and events held at the library in the past year, while still looking to the future and preparing for upcoming projects like the spring literacy programs and continuing established events.
“Time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. Looking back at all the library has done in the last 12 months, I’m amazed at what we’ve accomplished,” said Director Jen Soliday.
The registration for the spring literacy programs begins Jan. 9 and programs start the week of Feb. 6 at the library. Groups and meeting days for this program are as follows:
- Tweens and Teens (7th to 12th grade) –Mondays at 5 p.m.
- Wee Read (18 to 35 months) –Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
- Pre-K Rocks (3 to 5 years) –Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
- It’s Elementary 1 (K to 3rd grade) –Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
- It’s Elementary 2 (4th to 6th) Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Registration forms are available at the front desk or from the children’s program coordinator.
Also coming up this month is the book talk and signing with Brenda Troutman for her book “Our Road to Emmaus.” This will be Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments, Q&A Time, and books available for purchase and signing.
A book sale day is scheduled for the last Tuesday of the month, Jan. 31. Patrons can bring a bag and take as many books and movies as they would like for a donation to the library. Any amount is accepted.
The library will also be accepting used book donations on specific days this month for its book sale room. Donations are being accepted on Saturday, Jan. 7, Wednesday Jan. 11, Saturday Jan. 21, and Wednesday Jan. 25. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on these days.
The library has a limit of two bags or boxes per person, and does not take totes. Damaged items, out of date materials and textbooks are also not accepted.
The library is still accepting applications from those interested in serving on the Board of Trustees, with a deadline of Jan. 20 to submit.