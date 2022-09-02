PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is preparing for several major literary events coming up in the Punxsutawney area.
Library Director Jen Soliday shared the many exciting programs and days coming up at the library during September.
Since 1987, September is Library Card Sign-up Month to also mark the beginning of the school year. During this month the American Library Association and libraries unite in efforts to make sure every child gets signs-up for their own library card.
Throughout the school year, public library staff help parents and caregivers to save hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. With a library card, children gain free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, and technology workshops to the expertise of librarians. A library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.
For September, the Punxsutawney Library will enter all patrons who sign up for a new card into a drawing for a prize.
The library will also be registering people to attend the Punxsutawney Area School District’s “Reading Under the Lights” program. Children must be between ages 5 and 17 and have a parent/guardian with a valid library card sign for their registration.
The Fall Youth Library Programs are also getting ready to start the week of Sept. 12, and registration for this is also recommended. A form can be gotten from the registration desk, or by asking youth programs director Nate Pyle for more details.
The end of September also brings Banned Books Week at the library, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week 2022 will be held Sept. 18 to 24 and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
“Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores, and libraries,” Soliday said. “Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community –librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types –in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox and unpopular.”
Soliday said by focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. During the week, patrons who check out a book from the banned books display will receive a “Books Unite Us” pin. She also reported there are no books banned at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
All of September is also “Fine Free Month” at the library, and encourages patrons to return the materials they have that are overdue –no matter how overdue it is. As long as the materials are still in good condition, the fines will be waived.
To celebrate the first day of fall, the library will also release a “Fall Bucket List Challenge” to patrons of all ages. Bucket lists can be picked up in the library, patrons can take a photo of them completing each challenge, and bring the pictures to the library for a prize. The challenge will run until the Friday before Thanksgiving.
Keep checking the library’s social media, Punxsutawney Library, for further updates on any of these upcoming events and how to get involved.