PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is hosting fundraiser raffle baskets once a quarter this year, with the first basket available now for raffle tickets.
The first quarter basket is based on “Library Lover’s Month” and Valentine’s Day. The basket is a heart-shaped wicker basket that contains two small stuffed bears, a variety of cookies and candies, literary-themed socks, a bookmark, a bookbag, and a pencil bag.
Tickets are now on sale at the library for $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held at noon on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
The literary-themed items were donated to the library by local patron, Brianna Parks and her family.