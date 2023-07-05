PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library reopens today after being closed since Saturday for the Fourth of July holiday, as staff prepares for the used book sale.
The library will be open 8 to 10 a.m. for the remainder of the week, and will be closed again on Saturday.
Staff will be working in the building after closing, but the library will not be available to the public after closing.
Materials can be returned to the book drop, and due dates are still in effect.
On Friday the annual Friends of the Library used book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the book sale room of the library.
Later this month, the library will also host a free “Hogwarts Escape Room” on July 18 and July 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Each participant will earn a scratch-off prize ticket.
Groups of five or six may sign up for the escape room, and are given one hour to complete the challenge. This event is free for all ages, but pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot call 814-938-5020.
For July, Library Director Jen Soliday reminded patrons that being patriotic is “more than just wearing red, white, and blue and setting off fireworks.” She said it’s also voting, learning about the government, and knowing responsibilities as a citizen.
“For most citizens celebrating Independence Day is a part of being patriotic, and looks different for everyone,” Soliday said.
She compiled a list of little-known facts about the holiday and America itself for the occasion. She included facts like John Adams, who helped draft the Declaration of Independence, wrote in a letter to his wife how memorable Independence Day would be in American history, saying the day should be celebrated with parades, bonfires, and fireworks much like we do today.
Soliday said Adams also wrote it was celebrated on the wrong day, referring to July 2 as Independence Day as this was when Congress actually voted for independence from Great Britain.
The Declaration wasn’t actually signed by everyone until a month later on August 2, 1776.
Other interesting Pennsylvania facts Soliday shared were that both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed in Philadelphia. The first Fourth of July fireworks show was also held in Philadelphia in 1777.
The Liberty Bell, located in Philadelphia, rings 13 times every Independence Day to honor the 13 original states.