PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library director spoke about the importance of reading during summer break to prevent students from learning loss, or the “summer slide.”
Library Director Jen Soliday said “summer slide” is the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the gains they made during the previous school year. This is why summer reading programs are important, according to Soliday.
“Numerous studies have shown that reading over the summer prevents summer reading loss. Children living in poverty are more likely to lose reading skills over the summer than children whose families are more affluent,” Soliday said.
She made reference to findings through numerous studies related to summer learning loss, published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Research shows about 50 to 67 percent of the achievement gap for children in poverty and children of color is the result of summer learning loss.
Soliday said summer learning loss is found to be cumulative, so children don’t “catch up” when school starts in the fall, but instead remain behind those children moving ahead with skills in the new year. This is found to mean that by the end of sixth grade, children who experience learning loss during summers are about two years behind their classmates.
Summer reading programs help combat the slide. An advantage of the library is the programs are not located in school buildings, which reduces the negative perception about summer learning for students who are struggling.
“If students, and children, don’t continue to read during the summer, they are in danger of falling behind others. This is why summer reading programs are so important,” Soliday said.
Another benefit of reading programs through public libraries is that children, especially those struggling, are encouraged to use alternate formats like magazines, audio books or graphic novels.
“Libraries can help make that summer reading fun. Your Punxsutawney Memorial Library has planned week-long, age-appropriate activities for students ages 18 months to 18 years,” Soliday said.
This year’s summer reading program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and will have stories, games, crafts and activities. The library is also bringing back its Bingo Challenge for summer reading as well with squares like “read the ‘Rainbow Fish,’” “read a book about the ocean,” and “read a title that begins with ‘O.’” When children complete two “bingos” they win a book. The challenge will continue from June 1 to Aug. 31.