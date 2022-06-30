PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Music in the Park is preparing to start another summer series of music in Barclay Square, bringing special guest Lee Greenwood to perform a Saturday concert.
Greenwood is most well known for his song “God Bless the USA” and will be in Barclay Square later in July. He is being brought to Punxsutawney through a partnership between Music in the Park, Krise Transportation, and Punxsutawney Shop n’ Save.
This special concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Barclay Square. The Music in the Park Committee asks that no one bring chairs to the park until after 4 p.m. because of the amount of equipment and sound checks that have to be done.
“Many years the Krises have sponsored big name acts at the community center, so this is the first time they are having one outdoors in conjunction with the police and Music in the Park series,” committee member Mary Ann Kernich said.
She said the committee is counting on Punxsy Phil for a favorable forecast for this feature concert.
Music in the Park first started as polka music in the park by Johnny Ceriani for many years. When Ceriani died unexpectedly in 2010, his daughter asked some of those who had attended regularly to help with the music for one more year.
This is how current committee members, Ron and Sue Walker, and Mary Ann and Joe Kernich, got involved. The group was asked to take over the music after helping in 2010, and have been continuing it ever since.
“At the end of the season she asked us, and handed it over. We believe that the music should always play on, and the door was already open so we just kept it open and it evolved,” Kernich said.
Music in the Park has also started working with the Punxsutawney Borough Police, making the music nights a time the community can interact with the department.
“There are many times when the residents of Mulberry Square are brought down from Mulberry to Barclay Square and most of the time they have a police escort,” Kernich said. “It’s very heartwarming to see that.”
Though Greenwood will perform on a Saturday, the rest of Music in the Park will take place every Thursday evening as normal. Music will begin July 14, the first week following the Festival in the Park, and continue every Thursday until Aug. 25. The music is free to the public, and begins every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We try to get very different genres so we appeal to a lot of the different crowds,” Kernich said.
A schedule of upcoming music acts can be found on the Music in the Park Facebook Page.