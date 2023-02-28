PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney native Ann Shields is currently in the running for the Inked Magazine Cover Girl Search, and is hoping to use money from the contest to jumpstart her family’s plans to move back home.
Ann and her husband Cory Shields are both originally from the Punxsutawney area and left when he joined the U.S. Air Force. Ann graduated from the Punxsutawney Area High School in 2000 and met Cory in 2001 when they both worked at the County Market.
When Cory Shields joined the Air Force, the pair moved to Ohio and lived there for about seven years before moving to Colorado. The family finished out his 15 years of service in Colorado, then moved to Georgia, where they live today. Shields is hoping to move her family back to Punxsutawney to raise her children, and winning the competition would make this easier.
“My family, my best friend… my husband’s family, I still have my aunts and uncles that I’m close with, my one brother lives in Altoona… I miss it, I miss having four seasons, having holidays and get togethers with family and friends. I’ve made some amazing friends throughout our life, and I'm very thankful for that, but back home is where my heart wants to be,” Shields said.
Shields said part of the reason she entered the competition is because she knows she's been working hard on herself and feels good.
“I’ve seen it for a few years now, and I’ve just never felt confident enough to enter something like that, but this year I knew it was coming up and the registration was in January, and I was like ‘you know what, this is my show,’” Shields said.
She got her first tattoo, a small one, when she was 19 years old. It wasn’t until she moved to Colorado, and became more comfortable with herself, that she started exploring tattoos more. Shields recalled growing up and going with her dad to tattoo appointments, and how she loved everything about tattoos.
“Just everything about it. The smell of the tattoo shop, the sound of the gun. The ways that they can put that image on your skin, I fell in love with that at a very early age,” Shields said. “It was definitely after I moved to Colorado, I just became more of me and not worried as much what other people thought. And I knew from a long time ago that I wanted to be covered in tattoos, I find them beautiful.”
She said she did a lot of “soul searching” and trying to find what made her truly happy.
“Once you figure that out, just go for it. Don’t let other people’s opinions stop you from doing what truly makes you happy, because at the end of the day, you’re the only one that can make you happy, and there’s only one life so live it,” Shields said.
Most of her tattoos include color as well, and the longest session she’s ever sat for was eight hours.
The early rounds of the competition rely on public votes, and Shields has been supported by those who know her.
“I’ve got a lot of support around here. The local tattoo shop has been putting me on their page, helping me get some likes,” Shields said.
Shields has made it to the third round of the competition through online support and voting. She is currently in the running to join the top 10 of the competition.
She can be voted for once daily for free by going to cover.inkedmag.com. Voting for the third round ends on Thursday, March 2 at 10 p.m.
The winner of the contest will appear on the cover of Inked Magazine, receive an exclusive tattoo session with Ryan Ashley, be photographed by Christopher Kolk, and win $25,000 to take home.
“I love everything that has to do with the art of tattooing and this is my chance to be more of a plus-sized girl to make it on the cover of Inked Magazine, and I think that would be quite awesome if I could do that,” Shields said.
The money would help get them moved back to Punxsutawney faster, and Shields is also excited at the idea of the tattoo session with Ashley.
“Her work alone is - it’s amazing. So that itself would be amazing,” Shields said.
Her son’s name is Odin and she likes vikings, so she has decided to have a tattoo of the viking Odin and some related imagery done on her leg if she wins.
“I want to be back home, and that’s the goal. I would love to move back home by the middle to end of next year. Regardless, I just want to raise my kids somewhere a little bit simpler like how I grew up,” Shields said.