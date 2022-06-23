Bailey Blair, a student at Maryville University studying for her bachelor’s degree in social work, grew up in Punxsutawney, where her parents served as foster parents for many years.
This firsthand experience with the foster care system drove Blair to pursue a career in the field with the hope of making a difference in the lives of children. For an assignment through the university, she developed a project by creating “care bags” for children in the foster care system for children to “have their own personal belongings, as well as personal hygiene products and school supplies.”
Blair also made a separate, personal donation of books, CDs, DVDs, socks, hats, gloves and more.
The care bags and personal donations were donated to LifeSpan Family Services, a nonprofit foster care and adoption agency that serves central and western Pennsylvania, with offices in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.