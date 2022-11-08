PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF) has rescheduled the seminar for nonprofit organizations titled “A Practical Approach to Nonprofit Management, Governance, and Compliance.”
PXYCF announced the seminar presenter, Attorney Thomas Tupitza, president of Knox Law, had an out-of-state family emergency.
The Nov. 8 seminar has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 at the same time previously planned, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
“We sincerely apologize for this very late change of dates, however, hopefully everyone understands family must come first,” said Bob Cardamone with PXYCF.
The seminar will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites located at 188 Alliance Drive, Punxsutawney. Organizations and individuals may register at www.PXYCF.org. Information will also be provided regarding Jefferson County hotel tax grants and TechSoup, a global nonprofit that provides 501(c)(3) access to technology donations and discounts on software, hardware, and services and technology networking opportunities.
The seminar will be followed by a briefing for Punxsutawney area nonprofits regarding the 2022 Day of Giving to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29.