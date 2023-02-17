PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney organizations reflected on the success of another Groundhog Day after having some time to recover from the busy stretch leading up to Feb. 2 and a few events following the big day.
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce President Katie Laska thanked the community and businesses who supported Groundhog Day festivities around the town, and helped to make tourists feel welcomed.
“Downtown was buzzing with activities. It was great to see our local organizations working together, crowds of local and out of town guests. We are looking forward to next year and working with the Groundhog Club to carry on the yearly traditions,” Laska said.
This was the second year of the chamber leading the activities in Barclay Square leading up to Groundhog Day, known as Groundhog Day in the Park.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel said this was another great year for Groundhog Day and the town as all the events were “very well attended.” Attendance was average for a Groundhog Day in the middle of the week, and all the events with tickets were sold out within a day of tickets going live.
Many of the free events were also well attended, with tourists and locals alike filling the town during the festivities.
“...And part of that, I think, was because of the nice weather and people just got out and enjoyed the outdoors and there were quite a few people who visited the Knob in the days leading into Groundhog Day,” Dunkel said.
He said despite the frigid temperatures in the early morning hours of Groundhog Day, it was beneficial that temperatures dropped so low and froze the ground at Gobbler’s Knob. He said the ideal temperature for Groundhog Day is usually about 25 degrees to keep the ground hard, but not too cold for those celebrating at the Knob.
Dunkel said the great thing about Groundhog Day is that it’s a bucket list item for many who attend, so “the guy to your right is just as excited as the guy to your left.” He said this makes the energy of the crowd palpable, and everyone is happy to be there.
There are also so many events around town in the days leading up to Groundhog Day hosted by the Groundhog Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and local community organizations that it provides plenty for tourists to enjoy.
“The thing that is so great about Groundhog Day is it’s the only national holiday that has a destination to celebrate it,” Dunkel said.
He said there’s no one place to go for Easter or Thanksgiving or such, but Groundhog Day has a location to celebrate, and the movie “Groundhog Day” makes people want to come experience it because it’s such a positive message.
Having events in advance of Feb. 2, and hosting a few on the weekend after help to keep tourists in the area for multiple days, too. Dunkel said this benefits the surrounding areas like DuBois, Clarion and Brookville which often have hotels filled with Groundhog Day attendees during this period.
Laska also approached the borough council about planning for Punxsutawney’s future with a heavier focus on tourism.
“Groundhog Day brings thousands of visitors to our town, not only on Feb. 2, but also the other 364 days of the year as well. So, I’m here to ask borough council to develop a plan for a downtown future with a vision. Punxsutawney as a tourism town, this needs to be the major part of the vision plan. When tourists drive through, they should know immediately they are in Punxsutawney, Weather Capital of the World, home to Punxsutawney Phil,” Laska said.
She said the town is in need of new sidewalks, and said the new ones could have images of groundhogs on them, and new light posts should have groundhogs on them, as well as new trash cans.
“The Chamber of Commerce and PRIDE would come together with the borough and help with the plan and vision if needed,” Laska said.
She said the borough needed to ask smaller tourist towns how they fund such projects like Ellicottville, New York, which she said is not only busy in the summer, but also fall. Laska said these were all only suggestions to share what the chamber is hoping for out of the vision.