PUNXSUTAWNEY — On a cold Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob, with the temperature around 14 degrees, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
The Inner Circle made the annual trek just after 7 a.m. to the stage of Gobbler’s Knob, where the two scrolls were placed on top of the stump for Phil to choose from. After he communicated the correct scroll to Inner Circle President Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel, the scroll was read by Vice President Dan “Moonshine” McGinley.
“I see the morning has brought the finest people. I see their bravery of spirit. The time has come, I can feel it. The excitement, I can hear it,” McGinley read. “And so, no matter how you measure, it’s six more weeks of winter weather.”
The Inner Circle were joined on the stage by special guest Gov. Josh Shapiro, who attended the prognostication. Shapiro said this was his first official appearance since being elected governor. His family attended the event with him as well, joining the Philette dancers on stage for several songs.
Shapiro said a few words while on stage, sharing enthusiasm about Groundhog Day, saying that while Phil is the draw, the people are why he came.
“You’re the very best of Pennsylvania, you’re tough, you’re resilient, and you know how to have a good time,” Shapiro said.
He then addressed those watching from home, and asked them what they were waiting for, and encouraged them to visit Punxsutawney as well.
Also part of the celebration at Gobbler’s Knob, opera singer Payton Tanner was named the winner of Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent. Music duo Sue and Denny of Rockton finished second.
While introducing Tanner, McGinley said she flew from Florida to participate in the talent show, flying to Pittsburgh and taking an Uber the whole way to Punxsutawney. Tanner was welcomed back out on stage once more before Phil gave his prediction to sing the national anthem.