PUNXSUTAWNEY - Punxsutawney Phil was brought out of his burrow on Gobbler's Knob to a crowd of nearly 10,000 people Wednesday morning, with the world-famous groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter.
After a raucous stage show that started at 3 a.m., the Inner Circle came to the stage just before 7:30 a.m. to hear what Phil would prognosticate on Groundhog Day.
“Welcome to Punxsutawney to celebrate Groundhog Day, the 136th annual trek of Punxsutawney Groundhog Club,” Vice President Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel said. “He directed the President, Jeff Lundy and the Inner Circle to the prediction scroll that reads, ‘Winter has been bleak and bereft of hope, but winter is just another step in the cycle of life. As I look over the faces of the true believers from around the world I bask in the warmths of their hearts. I couldn’t imagine a better fate with my shadow I have cast, than a long lustrous six more weeks of winter.”
President Jeff “Fair Weatherman” Lundy said this is the largest mid-week crowd in the history of Groundhog Day. He also said there were people attending from around the world, and all over the United States.
“When I got here, my comment was going to be ‘this is the largest increase in one year we’ve ever had,’ but when I got here and I looked out, I’ve got to tell you this is the largest mid-week crowd in the history of Groundhog Day,” Lundy said.
The Inner Circle also welcomed several past Inner Circle members to join them on the stage this year, such as 95-year-old Rusty Johnston, former chief healthman, and Bill Deely, former handler and president.
“I did the math, and chief healthman has trekked down and back over his years, five and a half miles,” Dan “Moonshine” McGinley said.
New members Rob “Downpour” McCoy and Patrick “Head Huntsman” Casaday made their first trek to the Knob in front of a crowd of people. McCoy also performed the annual “groundhog call” with the audience to prepare for Phil to come out of his burrow.
Lundy used his acacia wood cane to interpret Phil’s prognostication in Groundhogese. Dunkel was directed which scroll to read to the assembled crowd and those watching from home, proclaiming six more weeks of winter.