PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Pickleball group received approval from the Punxsutawney Area School Board to pursue grant money for the purpose of re-doing the tennis courts at no cost to the school.
Joan Beck, with Punxsutawney Pickleball, approached the school board once again to ask for the board’s blessing to pursue the grants.
“We’re confident that we have a grant, we’re looking for an organization to run our money, and in turn we’ll make a donation to the Punxsutawney Area School District, and we’ll have four permanent pickleball courts and a brand new tennis court,” Beck said.
The board could not make a formal motion, but said the solicitor instructed that once the pickleball group has formal plans made, those plans can be approved by the board.
“...you would present those (plans) to the board so they can see what surface you’re using, how you’re milling down all the plans, all the technical specifications of that. Once you get those ready, and you bring them to us, then we’ll have a legal motion made up for them,” said Susan Robertson, business manager. “So we have to see the specs to make sure that they’re going to meet with our ability to take care of them in the future…”
The pickleball group also approached the borough council about the possibility of using the grant money to redo the hockey rink at the East End Park. The group was hoping to receive approval from one of the entities because of the time sensitive nature of the grant it is seeking.
The school board said it looks forward to hearing from Beck again, and Beck said she would be back as soon as she had any more information.